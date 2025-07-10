Israel believes Iran has enriched uranium left, despite US strikes — NYT

NEW YORK, July 10. /TASS/. Iran still has enriched uranium reserves at Fordow and Natanz, despite Israeli attacks and US strikes on nuclear facilities, the New York Times writes citing a senior Israeli official.

It said the United States and Israel agree that they had disabled or damaged all the centrifuges at the nuclear facilities. The likelihood that Tehran will try to return them to working condition is low.

According to the newspaper, Iran may change its policy and start distributing its nuclear program to small enterprises throughout the country instead of concentrating many nuclear program facilities in one place.

Iran has repeatedly said that it does not seek to build nuclear weapons. In an interview with Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said that the agency had not recorded any signs of Tehran preparing to obtain nuclear weapons.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

On June 24, Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The Israeli authorities confirmed that they had accepted the US proposal and announced that they had completed all objectives in their operation against Iran. In turn, Tehran said that it had achieved a victory over Tel Aviv by forcing it to unilaterally halt its aggression.