European Commission suggests ‘flexible’ oil ceiling for Russian oil — source

BRUSSELS, July 10. /TASS/. The European Commission suggested introducing a so-called "flexible" oil price ceiling for Russian oil, a source in Brussels told reporters.

The European Commission is trying thereby to reach an agreement on the 18th package of anti-Russian sanctions. "To reach a tradeoff, the European Commission suggested introducing the flexible oil price ceiling, which will be $15 lower than the current market price," the diplomat said.

He did not detail how the European Commission intends to ensure compliance with such measure.