MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Ukraine lost up to 220 servicemen and two tanks from actions of the battlegroup East over the past day, said Alexander Gordeyev, the battlegroup’s spokesman.

"The enemy lost up to 220 servicemen, two tanks, three armored fighting vehicles, 10 motor vehicles, an electronic warfare station and 10 drone operation centers over the past day," he said.

Also, the enemy's engineering works near the village of Bogatoye were disrupted. Two Ukrainian towed howitzers were destroyed in a counter-battery battle.