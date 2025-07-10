MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. The European Parliament's rejection of the resolution of no confidence in the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen is unlikely to change Brussels' Russian policy, Leonid Slutsky, the head of the State Duma’s committee on international affairs and leader of the LDPR Party told TASS.

"The results of this vote are unlikely to affect the course of Brussels, destructive rhetoric can only intensify in the Russian direction," he said.

The head of the Duma committee drew attention to the fact that von der Leyen had already placed the responsibility for the vote of no confidence in the European Parliament "on some external forces, directly accusing those who voted to resign of collaborating with Russia."

Von der Leyen was accused of corruption in the procurement of vaccines against COVID-19.

360 deputies out of 553 voted for the rejection of the resolution, 174 parliamentarians supported the vote, while 18 deputies abstained.