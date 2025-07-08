Ukraine conflict to end on battlefield, not at negotiating table — expert

ANKARA, July 8. /TASS/. Under current geopolitical conditions, the Ukraine conflict will end on the battlefield and not via talks, Hasan Unal, an expert on international security issues and professor at Turkey’s Baskent University, said in a conversation with a TASS correspondent.

"I don’t think that this war in Ukraine will end via negotiations. It will end on the frontline. Looking at open source data, one can ascertain that the Ukrainian army has been battered to the limit. Daily losses of 1,600 - those are the figures named with regard to the Ukrainian army. The average age of soldiers on the frontlines has climbed to 46. I don’t think that Ukraine can go on like this for long," the expert said.

Unal believes that "at some point, the Ukrainian army will become incapable of fighting." "Major units will surrender. Some units will continue fighting in some areas," he added.

The scholar believes that reaching a settlement at the negotiating table under current conditions is impossible due to the stance of a number of European countries. "Had European countries adopted the position on Ukraine of US President Donald Trump, the problem would be solved. A negotiation process would have been carried out, terms, the deal, guarantees would be discussed. But European countries turned out to be full of resolve to continue with the war, disregarding the US. They, or, to be precise, for instance, the Baltic countries, Poland, and some others, believe that if Russia gets what it wants in Ukraine, it will then come and occupy them. This is what they think and this is hard to understand. If the war continues for another year or two and current governments in Europe, say, will leave and be replaced with others, with different convictions, then there is a possibility that the very same UK, France and Germany will opt for a path of negotiations," Unal believes.

In his opinion, the current governments in a number of European countries have the spirit of "liberal Nazism." "This is a large group of people broadcasting their own truth without accepting any arguments from the other side. This is the heart of the matter. This is why such liberal Nazism is the worst kind of Nazism," the expert noted.