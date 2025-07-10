Poland to host 2026 international conference on Ukraine's reconstruction — prime minister

ROME, July 10. /TASS/. Poland is set to host the next international conference on Ukraine’s post-conflict reconstruction next year, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said.

"Tomorrow, Italy's Deputy Prime Minister [Antonio] Tajani will hand over to our representative for the restoration of Ukraine Pavel Koval a draft for organizing such a conference next year," Tusk said at a press conference broadcast by TVP Info. "Everything suggests that the event will take place in Poland, [Vladimir] Zelensky is also in favor of this."

According to Tusk, Warsaw will tangibly benefit from holding the event, as it could attract investment into Poland’s logistics infrastructure, which plays a crucial role in delivering aid and supplies to Ukraine.

The URC 2025 Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine is taking place in Rome on July 10-11. In attendance are representatives of European governments, parliaments and enterprises. The main topic of the conference is investments in the restoration of civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, but European leaders also discussed military support for Kiev.