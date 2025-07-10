Russia has surplus in grain, sugar output — PM

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Russian agricultural producers provide the country with required grain and sugar volumes with a surplus, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the Cabinet meeting.

"Stable dynamics is maintained for performance of the food security doctrine: we have the self-provision with the surplus for key indicators, for grain and sugar. The volumes of vegetable oil, meat and meat products increased over the last year," Mishustin said.

"Records were set last year for oil crops and rice. Results were also good for grapes, fruits and berries," the prime minister added.