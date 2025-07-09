Kremlin can't say if Trump's threat to ‘bomb Moscow’ is fake or not

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. The Kremlin cannot confirm the authenticity of US President Donald Trump's statements published by CNN regarding his possible intentions to "bomb Moscow," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said answering a question from TASS at a briefing.

He said that he is not authorized to comment on statements made by an American politician in the US: "Thank God, I work in Russia."

"Whether this is fake or not, we don't know either. There are a lot of fakes now. Often there are many more fakes than truthful information. And we always proceed from this when analyzing this or that news," he added.

Earlier CNN published an audio recording of a conversation between then-future US President Donald Trump and donors to his 2024 election campaign. Trump claimed that he had threatened Russian leader Vladimir Putin to "bomb Moscow" and Chinese President Xi Jinping to "bomb Beijing" if they tried to resolve the Ukrainian and Taiwanese conflicts by military force. The American politician did not mention the dates or circumstances of these conversations.