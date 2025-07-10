France’s iconic Moulin Rouge windmill starts spinning again one year after breakdown

PARIS, July 11. /TASS/. The windmill of the famous Parisian cabaret Moulin Rouge started spinning again, more than a year after its old blades fell off, according to a TASS reporter.

The blades restarted spinning around 11 p.m. Paris time to music and fireworks. Cabaret performers came out on the street briefly, wearing costumes with feathers and sequins to pose for the public and media.

The original blades were installed in 1889 and almost never stopped spinning until the incident in April 2024 when they broke and fell to the ground, the Moulin Rouge press office said. Shortly after, new ones were installed in their place, but they were static.