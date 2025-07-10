Battlegroup Center's servicemen hoist Russian, brigade flags in liberated Dachnoye

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Soldiers from the 114th Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Battlegroup Center have unfurled Russian and unit flags over the liberated settlement of Dachnoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, the Defense Ministry announced, releasing footage of the moment.

"We liberated [Dachnoye]. The command dropped two flags to us via a bird (meaning a drone - TASS)," explained Ilvir Davletgareyev, a unit commander. "A 114th Brigade flag and our Russian flag. Of course, I am proud. It was the first time I stretched the flag <...>. We carried out a combat mission. We showed that the village had been cleared. Russian troops are there. We are proud now," he added.

On July 7, 2025, the Russian Defense Ministry officially reported the liberation of Dachnoye.