Yemen to keep attacking ships in Red Sea until Israeli operation in Gaza continues

DOHA, July 11. /TASS/. As long as the conflict in the Gaza Strip continues, members of Yemen’s rebel Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement will continue their attacks on ships en route to Israel or owned by companies with ties to the Jewish state, the movement’s leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said.

"Certain shipping companies have started to violate our ban and move cargo to the port of Umm al-Rashrash (the Arabic name for Eilat), mistakenly thinking that the blockade can be ignored. Operations that resulted in the sinking of two vessels, owned by violator companies, confirm the ban on navigation towards the Israeli enemy, which will remain in place until Israel stops its aggression against Gaza and lifts its blockade of the enclave," the Ansar Allah leader said in a speech, aired by the Houthi-controlled Al Masirah television.

"What happened in the Red Sea sends a clear signal: all shipping companies that continue to work with the adversary will face tough measures," the Ansar Allah leader added.

Over the past few days, the Houthis attacked and sunk two commercial vessels off the coast of Yemen. On July 6, the Magic Seas bulk carrier operated by Greek company Stem Shipping came under attack. Its crew of 22 people was rescued by Emirati vessel Safeen Prism. On the following day, Yemeni rebels attacked the Eternity C bulk carrier, operated by Greek company Cosmoship Management. On July 9, Reuters reported that the vessel sank as a result of the attack. The ship had 25 people on board, four of them were killed, according to Reuters. On Thursday, however, EU military operation EUNAVFOR Aspides said only ten people were rescued. Earlier, the US embassy in Yemen said the Houthis abducted some of the surviving crew members.