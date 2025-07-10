BRICS now "in full swing" — Russian deputy foreign minister

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. The BRICS association is now "in full swing" and is moving towards impressive new results, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, BRICS sherpa Sergey Ryabkov said at a press conference after the group's summit in Rio de Janeiro.

"The work continues, BRICS is on the move, at full speed, and we are moving towards new, I am sure, impressive results," said the senior diplomat.

He said that several specialized events at the expert and ministerial levels are planned before the end of Brazil's BRICS presidency. Ryabkov added that "meetings of the chairmen of the supreme courts, heads of tax and customs departments of the countries of the association will be held soon."

The BRICS summit was held in Rio de Janeiro on July 6 and 7. In addition to the group's members and partner states, other countries participated, including Mexico, Turkey, Uruguay and Chile. The main topics of discussion were healthcare, trade, investment, finance, climate change, artificial intelligence management, and strengthening peace and security.