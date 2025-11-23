Eindhoven Airport returns to work after drone incident — Dutch Defense Ministry

THE HAGUE, November 23. /TASS/. The air traffic in the Eindhoven Airport area in the Netherlands resumed after a short-term suspension caused by drones appearing in its vicinity, Acting Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans said.

"The air traffic in the Eindhoven Airport has been restored. The Defense Ministry took required measures but cannot provide further information about action taken for security considerations," he wrote on the X.

Several drones were noticed over the Eindhoven Airport and the civilian and military air traffic was suspended, the minister said earlier.

Anti-drone aids of the Dutch defense forces were made ready, the acting minister said. Police is working on the scene and the incident is being investigated.