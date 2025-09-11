CSTO exercises to be held in Kyrgyzstan on September 17-20

BISHKEK, September 11. /TASS/. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will conduct a command and staff exercise in Kyrgyzstan from September 17 to 20, according to the Kyrgyz General Staff. The exercise aims to enhance the practical skills of the command bodies of the Collective Rapid Deployment Forces of the Central Asian Region (CRDF CAR) in preparing for combat operations and managing units during the elimination of illegal armed groups that have infiltrated a CSTO member state.

The training will take place at the Ministry of Defense’s training center in Kyrgyzstan. Participants will include national military contingents from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan, along with operational groups from the CSTO Joint Staff and Secretariat.

Earlier, CSTO Joint Staff spokesperson Vladislav Shchegrikovich told TASS that the exercise, titled Rubezh-2025, is designed to rehearse the preparation and conduct of combat operations by the CAR CRDF to neutralize illegal armed groups. Rubezh-2025 will be held at the Edelweiss training center and on Lake Issyk-Kul, focusing on operational readiness and coordination among member states.