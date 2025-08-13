Restriction of calls in Telegram, WhatsApp needed for safety of citizens — Public Chamber

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Partial restriction of calls in Telegram and WhatsApp messengers by the Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor is justified, as it is aimed at protecting users and the national information infrastructure, Rifat Sabitov, chairman of the commission of the Public Chamber for the development of the information community, media and mass communications, deputy chairman of the Public Council under the Ministry of Digital Development of Russia, said.

"In the context of growing digital threats and systematic failure to comply with the requirements of Russian legislation by certain foreign IT platforms, the state is taking steps to protect users and the national information infrastructure. Companies like Telegram and WhatsApp ignore the requirements of Russian supervisory authorities, do not respond to requests from the prosecutor's office, and do not block obvious phishing and fraudulent channels. <.> Therefore, restrictive measures are absolutely justified and have been long overdue," Sabitov said as quoted by the Telegram channel of the Public Council under the Ministry of Digital Development.

He noted that while these platforms cooperate with the intelligence services of France and the United Kingdom, they openly ignore the requests of the Russian authorities.

"These are double standards that pose a threat to the sovereignty and security of citizens," Sabitov stressed.

According to him, foreign messengers have today become a full-fledged infrastructure in which crime feels unpunished.

"In just five months of 2025, the damage from crimes using such services exceeded 85 billion rubles ($1 bln)," the report notes.

Earlier, Roskomnadzor announced that it is partially restricting calls in Telegram and WhatsApp messengers in Russia, since they have become the main voice services for deceiving and extorting money from Russians, and also for enlisting them in sabotage and terrorist activities. The Ministry of Digital Development added that access to call services will be restored if the requirements of Russian legislation are met.