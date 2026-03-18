Japan-Russia trade turnover up 25.49% in February to $715 mln

TOKYO, March 18. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and Japan grew by 25.49% in February 2026 year-on-year to 113.7 bln yen (around $715 mln at the current exchange rate), according to TASS’ calculations based on data released by the Japanese finance ministry.

Imports from Russia gained 15.8% in the reporting period, while exports from Japan to Russia soared by 65.9% year-on-year.

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) remained the main item of Japan’s imports from Russia in February as it accounted for 56.9% of all imports from Russia to Japan. Supplies of cars and components remained the key position of Japanese exports to Russia, accounting for 67.9% of the total last month.

Japan’s LNG imports from Russia slipped by 1.7% in February 2026 year-on-year. At the same time, as in previous months, Japan did not purchase Russian oil, for which a price cap was imposed jointly with G7 countries, with the exception of supplies from Sakhalin-2, which are pegged to LNG supplies from that project.

Meanwhile, coal imports from Russia to Japan climbed by 390.9% in February, while iron and steel supplies skyrocketed by 2,174.8%. This sharp increase in percentage terms is due to generally low base supply volumes for these items.

In February, Japan’s grain imports from Russia fell by 85.2%, while vegetable imports soared by 95.7%. However, in quantitative terms, deliveries of these items remain extremely low, accounting for less than 0.1% of Japan’s total imports from Russia.

Japan’s supplies of passenger cars to Russia grew by 42% last month year-on-year. Deliveries from Japan to Russia increased by 12.7% for spare parts and components, and by 9.9% for motorcycles and personal watercraft.

In February, Japan boosted its plastic exports to Russia by 285.8%, while reducing its supplies of medical products and cellulose by 72.9% and 45.9%, respectively.