Rubio says he discussed new approach to Ukrainian settlement with Lavrov

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he had discussed new approaches to resolving the conflict in Ukraine with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and will inform US President Donald Trump about it.

When asked whether Lavrov came up with some new ideas on Ukrainian settlement, Rubio replied: "Yes, I think it’s a new and a different approach."

"Again, I would not characterize it as something that guarantees peace, but it’s a concept that we will take back to the president today as soon as I finish with you," Rubio added.