Lavrov holding meeting with top US diplomat in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10. /TASS/. A meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is underway in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur, a TASS correspondent reports.

The top diplomats are holding talks on the sidelines of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) events. Lavrov and Rubio last met in the Saudi capital of Riyadh during the February 19 negotiations between Russian and US delegations.

The meeting kicked off at about 1:14 p.m. Moscow time (10:14 a.m GMT). Lavrov and his team sat at the right side of the table, while Rubio and US delegation members sat on the left.

The US secretary of state was the first to arrive at the venue of the meeting, and Lavrov entered the conference room some five minutes later. After that, journalists were invited into the room. The top diplomats began talks without making comments to the media even though US correspondents tried to ask Rubio questions.