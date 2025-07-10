Number of journalists killed in Israeli strikes on Iran rises to 12 — media

DUBAI, July 10. /TASS/. At least 12 Iranian media workers have been killed in Israeli strikes on Iran, the media arm of the Iranian Basij paramilitary forces reported.

"The death toll among media representatives has climbed to 12 following the identification of two more bodies of media workers killed in a military attack by the Zionist regime [Israel]. Our organization calls on international authorities to bring the killers to justice," the IRNA news agency wrote, citing the organization.

Earlier, the Iranian authorities reported that nine media workers were killed and ten others were injured. Most of them suffered from Israeli strikes on the buildings of the Iranian state-run broadcaster IRIB and the Bayan media holding in Tehran.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, in the small hours of June 22, the US attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar.

US President Donald Trump later announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire that took effect on June 24. According to official data, a total of 1,060 Iranian people have become victims of the conflict.