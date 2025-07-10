Russian troops advance toward Seversk as Ukrainians rush to build up forces — expert

LUGANSK, July 10. /TASS/. Russian troops effectively advanced near Seversk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the past few days, with less than 1 km to go to reach its outskirts, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Over the past few days, Russian forces conducted a successful maneuver and took hold of two tree lines north of Chubarovsky Pond, located east of Seversk in the DPR. As a result of the breakthrough, the distance to the town in one sector of the front line was reduced to 900 meters," he said.

According to Marochko, the fiercest fighting is currently taking place near the town. Kiev is racing to build up its troops near Seversk to stabilize the situation, he added.