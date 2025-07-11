MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Servicemen of the battlegroup West destroyed 54 drone operation centers and four Starlink satellite communication terminals over the past day, said Leonid Sharov, the battlegroup’s spokesman.

"Air defenses and mobile fire teams destroyed 22 of the enemy’s fixed-wing drones. Also destroyed were 54 unmanned aircraft operation centers <...> and four Starlink satellite communication terminals," he said.

The crew of a Tornado-S MLRS carried out a strike on a temporary base of a Ukrainian assault brigade.

"Over the past day, Ukraine lost <...> 15 mortars and two ground-based robotic systems," Sharov said.