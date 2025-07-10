Vietnam invites militaries of five nations, including Russia, to join parade

HANOI, July 10. /TASS/. Vietnam’s Ministry of National Defense has invited the armed forces of five nations, including Russia, to take part in the parade marking the National Day on September 2, Deputy Minister of National Defense, Colonel General Hoang Xuan Chien, announced at a meeting on preparations for events celebrating the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day, Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reported.

Minister of National Defense, Army General Phan Van Giang, has sent invitations to the defense ministries of eight countries – Russia, China, Laos, Cambodia, Cuba, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan – to attend a grand celebration marking 80 years of the August Revolution and National Day on September 2.

Additionally, five countries – Russia, China, Laos, Cambodia, and Belarus – were invited to send military units to participate in a military parade in Hanoi, VNA stated.

As of now, Cuba has officially responded to the invitation, confirming that Cuba’s Minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces Alvaro Lopez Miera will attend the ceremony in Hanoi. Laos and Cambodia have also expressed support for the initiative and confirmed their readiness to send military personnel to join the parade.