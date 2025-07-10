Coalition of willing ready to deploy to Ukraine immediately after ceasefire — Macron

LONDON, July 10. /TASS/. The "coalition of the willing" will be ready to begin its mission immediately after Russia and Ukraine reach a ceasefire agreement, French President Emmanuel Macron said at a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer following a bilateral summit in London.

"We have a plan in place, and we will be ready to implement it when a ceasefire is officially laid down," the French leader said.

"The coalition of 30 countries will help ensure the observance of the truce in the air and at sea, and will also contribute to the restoration of the Ukrainian army."

He said the plans for assistance to Ukraine are not related to the program of bilateral Franco-British military cooperation, which includes transforming the joint brigade into a 50,000-strong army corps.

Earlier, Russian ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrey Kelin told TASS that the London-Paris-created coalition of the willing had turned into another gathering of friends of Ukraine.

The Franco-British summit held on July 10 was the 37th meeting between the two leaders, and capped off Macron's state visit to the UK.