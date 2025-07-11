LUGANSK, July 11. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops had to retreat from the settlement of Zelyonaya Dolina in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), moving back to the second and third defensive lines due to the Russian army’s pressure, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS on Friday.

"As a result of active combat operations and the Russian army’s pressure on Ukrainian positions in the settlement of Zelyonaya Dolina in the Donetsk People’s Republic, militants of Ukraine’s armed formations have had to withdraw from that settlement and relocate to the second and third defensive lines west of Zelyonaya Dolina," the expert said.

Kiev has deployed one of the army units that have retreated from Zelyonaya Dolina to Kolodezi where the tactical situation "is also developing unfavorably" for Ukrainian troops, he added.