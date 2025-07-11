Lavrov, Rubio talk briefly on sidelines of East Asia Summit in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio talked briefly on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, according to a TASS reporter.

They previously held comprehensive talks on July 10, which lasted about an hour. On Friday, though, it was a short pull-aside meeting.

It appeared amicable, with Lavrov smiling and Rubio patting him on the shoulder, according to footage released by the Russian Foreign Ministry. They shook hands as they wrapped up the encounter.