Nearly 1 mln foreigners visit Russia on e-visas since program’s launch

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. A total of 940,000 foreign nationals have entered Russia using electronic visas since the program was launched, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko reported.

"Foreign visitors are increasingly making use of simplified entry procedures by obtaining electronic visas. In the first five months of 2025 alone, more than 230,000 foreign tourists entered the country on e-visas, and since the system was introduced, a total of 940,000 people have used it," Chernyshenko said, according to a statement from his office.

Earlier, the State Duma approved a draft law expanding the capabilities of the unified electronic visa for entering Russia. Under the bill, the validity of the visa is extended from 60 to 120 days from the date of issuance, and the maximum length of stay for foreign nationals is increased from 16 to 30 days.

The deputy prime minister noted that the new measures will make Russia even more accessible to international travelers and strengthen the country’s position in the global tourism market. He emphasized that Russia is becoming increasingly popular among visitors from abroad. Last year, more than 5 mln foreign tourists visited the country, a figure that represents a 30% increase compared to the previous year.

Economic Development Minister Maksim Reshetnikov, whose comments were also cited by the deputy prime minister’s office, said that the government is currently considering the introduction of multiple-entry electronic visas for Russia.

The unified electronic visa platform was launched on August 1, 2023, and is available to citizens of 64 countries.