ROSTOV-ON-DON, July 10. /TASS/. Lacking sufficient weapons and financial support from Europe, Ukraine may be forced to turn to the black market for arms, Viktor Vodolatsky, First Deputy Chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots, told TASS.

Earlier, Ukraine’s commander-in-chief Alexander Syrsky said Ukraine is seeking new ways to acquire weapons and military hardware amid "the unstable situation globally."

"There is a black market for weapons, and as long as Europe finances [Vladimir] Zelensky, naturally, [Ukraine] may buy something there. As for Europe, it has already exhausted its reserves and is running low on stockpiles," the senior Russian lawmaker said.

According to him, European leaders now recognize that the Ukraine issue must be addressed by means other than military force, and they will have to deal with it, "putting a good face on a bad game."

On July 2, The New York Times reported that the United States would pause shipments of Patriot interceptor missiles, GMLRS (Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System) precision-guided weapons, Hellfire guided missiles, Stinger man-portable air defense systems, and other arms to Kiev. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry then summoned US Charge d’Affaires John Ginkel to discuss these reports. Zelensky noted earlier that Europe cannot fully substitute US weapons supplies.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump stated on July 3 that Washington continues to support Kiev militarily, but emphasized that the US must also prioritize its own defense needs.

On July 7, the US leader said that the United States must send more weapons to Ukraine, "defensive weapons primarily." Politico reported that deliveries of some US weapons to Ukraine could resume following meetings between the two countries’ high-profile officials in Rome and Kiev this week and next.