Russia confident number of BRICS partner countries to increase

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. The number of BRICS partner countries will expand, and the members of the association will only benefit from cooperation with them, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said at a press conference.

"We are confident that the countries included in the first circle of partners will bring their own special elements of added value to BRICS cooperation," the deputy minister said. "I'm sure others will follow them in the future."

Currently, Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam are cooperating with the association as partners.

Ryabkov is adamant that Russia's closest neighbors "possess the competencies, expertise, skills, and creative approach to advance the BRICS cause in all matters of practical cooperation: in the economy, in transport, and in the financial sector."

"We have been expecting their contribution effectively since the first months of joining our expanded circle of partnership, and this is already happening, so we are very encouraged," he said. "We will only benefit from this."

He said, however, that the BRICS group should carefully integrate new members and partner countries "into the fabric of BRICS cooperation."

"BRICS cannot expand endlessly," Ryabkov continued. "BRICS cannot constantly increase its contact areas with the countries that have not yet joined the association as a full-fledged member, but are ready to work as a partner state. This also requires some adaptation, if you will, some habit-building, in the positive sense of the word. We will work on it all."

About BRICS

The BRICS group was founded in 2006. In 2011, South Africa joined the original membership of Brazil, Russia, India and China. Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Ethiopia became full members of the association from 2024. In 2025, Indonesia joined the BRICS as a full member.

A BRICS summit was held in Rio de Janeiro on July 6 and 7. In addition to the group's members and partner States, other countries participated, including Mexico, Turkey, Uruguay and Chile. The main topics of discussion were healthcare, trade, investment, finance, climate change, artificial intelligence management, and strengthening peace and security.