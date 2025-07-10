Israel to resume strikes on Iran with renewed vigor if needed — minister

TEL AVIV, July 10. /TASS/. Israel is ready to resume strikes on Iran "with even greater force" if it considers necessary, The Times of Israel quoted the Jewish state’s defense minister Israel Katz as saying.

"The graduation ceremony is a direct message to the dictator [Ali] Khamenei <…>: Israel’s long arm will reach you in Tehran, Tabriz, Isfahan, and anywhere from which you try to threaten and harm Israel," Katz said at an Israeli Air Force pilots course graduation ceremony. "There is no place where you can hide. If we need to return, we will return with even greater force."

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched a military campaign against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, the Islamic Republic carried out a retaliatory strike. The United States joined the conflict nine days after its escalation: in the early hours on June 22, American bombers attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. On the evening of June 23, Tehran launched a missile strike on the United States’ Al-Udeid military base in Qatar.

Afterward, US President Donald Trump said that Israel and Iran had agreed to a full ceasefire that came into effect on June 24.