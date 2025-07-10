US 'sanction moves', future ties with Russia: remarks by deputy foreign minister

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. While Washington’s "sanction moves" should not be dismissed, new restriction threats have become routine for Moscow, which knows how to counter them, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov emphasized.

Russia will "keep pushing" Washington regarding the return of Russian diplomatic properties in the US, he noted.

TASS has compiled the main statements of the deputy foreign minister.

On US sanctions

New restriction threats have become routine for Moscow: "There are what I would call sanction attempts brewing in Washington, and they should not be discounted, but essentially, new sanction threats have become commonplace for us. While this issue is important, it is not decisive. We have adapted to counter sanctions."

Hypothetical new 500% US tariffs against Russia’s trade partners would require analysis but would not significantly alter the situation: "With over 30,000 restrictive measures already against Russia, the hypothetical addition of new elements <...> would need additional analysis but would not fundamentally change the picture."

In recent years, Russia has developed effective tools and schemes allowing it to "largely compensate for various needs through domestic replacement."

On Russian property in the US

Russia "will keep pushing" the US regarding the return of diplomatic properties: "There is clearly a lack of meaningful response from the American side on this matter. We will keep pushing."

The situation involving unjustified seizure of Russian properties in the US remains unacceptable.

On US relations

Russia continues to steadily and clearly pursue a course "for the normalization of our relations."

Contradictory actions and statements by US President Donald Trump’s administration complicate matters: "The Trump administration is inconsistent in its actions and statements. This isn’t making work easier."

There is still no confirmation regarding the candidacy of the US ambassador to Russia: "They did not apply for an agrement, there is still no clarity."

On restoring direct flights

US response to Russia’s proposal to restore direct flights: "We have raised this with the American side - frankly, the response is minimal."

However, this does not mean "the matter is being shelved" because both sides have "certain ideas on how to proceed."

On Iran’s nuclear program

Diplomacy and common sense must counter "dependence on force."

The Russian side is actively working with the United States, Iran, and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to find political solutions to the Iranian nuclear problem: "Russia is actively looking for political solutions to every issue related to the Iranian nuclear program. Under the guidance of Russian President [Vladimir Putin], we are carrying out corresponding work with all sides."