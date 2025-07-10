Moscow credits Qatar for helping bring two girls back from Ukraine to their mom in Russia

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Russian children’s rights commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova, with the mediation of Qatar, helped two sisters aged ten and six reunite with their relatives in Russia.

"On instructions from Russian President Vladimir Putin, we continue our work to help children reunite with their families in Russia, Ukraine and other countries. This time, two daughters came from Ukraine back to their mother in Russia with our assistance," Lvova-Belova told reporters.

She said that the two sisters left Russia with their grandmother back in 2020, but, due to coronavirus restrictions and the start of the special military operation, were estranged from their mother in Russia.

"We took charge of the situation, helping the reunification of the family. We are grateful to Qatar for its participation in negotiations with the Ukrainian side, transport and other expenditures and for accompanying the children and their relatives. The International Committee of the Red Cross and government officials also helped," the commissioner said.

In all, the Russian children’s rights commissioner helped 24 children from 16 families to reunite with their relatives in Russia and 101 children from 81 families - with relatives in Ukraine and third countries.