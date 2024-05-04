Russia says its forces destroyed two militant bases in Syria’s Homs province

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. The Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed two militant bases in hard-to-reach mountainous areas of the Syrian province of Homs, said Major General Yury Popov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria.

"Strikes of the Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed two bases of militants who came out of the al-Tanf zone and were sheltering in hard-to-reach areas of the Al-Amur mountain range in the Homs province," Popov said.

In the area of al-Tanf, nine violations by the international counterterrorism coalition’s two pairs of F-15 fighter jets and a pair of Typhoon fighter jets, a pair of A-10 Thunderbolt ground assault jets and one MC-12W reconnaissance and surveillance aircraft were registered over the past day, he said.

According to the major general, there was one instance over the past day when the US-led coalition violated the deconfliction protocols from December 9, 2019 by failing to get Russia’s approval for drone flights.