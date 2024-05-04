President of Guinea-Bissau to attend Victory Day parade in Moscow - embassy

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. Umaro Sissoco Embalo, the president of Guinea-Bissau, is set to attend the Victory Day parade in Moscow on May 9, the country’s embassy said.

"Yes, he will be present at the parade on May 9," an embassy representative told TASS.

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said more than 9,000 people, aircraft and 75 units of military equipment will take part in the parade on Red Square.

In February, Malam Sambu, the natural resources minister of Guinea-Bissau, traveled to Moscow and met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov to discuss expanding trade and economic ties between the two countries.