MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. The Russian Interior Ministry has put former Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko on a wanted persons list, according to the ministry’s database.

A database entry says Poroshenko is wanted for a criminal offense, without naming specific charges.

Poroshenko was the president of Ukraine from 2014 to 2019.

Earlier on Saturday, the ministry put on the wanted persons list Ukraine’s incumbent president, Vladimir Zelensky.