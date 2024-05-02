Iran used Ghadr, Emad and Kheibar missiles to strike Israel, IRGC general says

NEW YORK, May 2. /TASS/. Tehran used Ghadr, Emad and Kheibar missiles in a recent strike on Israel, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Brigadier General Ali Belali told CNN.

Belali, who is an adviser to the chief of the IRGC Aerospace Force, said the missiles are accurate to less than five meters. The Ghadr and the Emad have a range of more than 1,000 miles and can carry warheads weighing between 450 and 500 kilograms, he said. The Kheibar carries a warhead of about 320 kilograms, the general said.

According to CNN, the US believes Iran has the largest ballistic missile force in the Middle East. Iran insists that its missile program is solely for defensive purposes.

Belali gave CNN a tour at an Islamic Revolutionary Guards exhibit that showcases Tehran’s air and space capabilities. On display are dozens of long-and medium-range ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones. CNN said American media had never before been allowed inside.

"In our defense capabilities we don’t rely on anyone. We have had good progress in this field and we will progress more. There are achievements that have not yet been talked about," the general said.

He said the Shahed 136 drone was also used to attack Israel. The Shaheds use trucks as a launching platform. From the outside the vehicles looks like common trucks, but before launch the cargo bed opens, allowing drones to be fired. One cargo bed can hold up to five drones. When launched, they fly along a predetermined trajectory.

"Everything is preprogrammed. The flight route is chosen according (to) the enemy’s capabilities and blind spots of radars and all the elements that can help us reach the target," Belali said.

On April 13, Iran launched drones and missiles toward Israel in response to what it called "repeated crimes" by Tel Aviv, including the attack on the consular office of the Iranian Embassy in Damascus, for which it blamed Israel. Tehran said the strikes on Israel targeted exclusively the military sites that were used for the attack on the consulate. The Israel Defense Forces said it intercepted 99% of the nearly 350 projectiles that were launched toward the country.