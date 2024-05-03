Ukraine’s Zelensky warns troops about 'new round of war' coming

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military should be ready for a new round of hostilities, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said during a meeting with border security troops in Khmelnitsky.

"We face a new round of war now," he said, claiming that Russia "prepares to an attempt to expand the offensive."

Recently, the Ukrainian military and politicians have been speculating about a presumed intensification of the Russian offensive. For instance, The New York Times said citing an unnamed high-ranking US official that Russia will continue advancing in the east and southeast of the area of operations until May 9. Meanwhile, former senior CIA employee Ralf Goff said that the Russian forces have achieved "tactical success on several directions" and will develop them faster than new ammunitions could be delivered to the frontline.

Previously, Russian Defense Minister Sergey announced, that, in 2024, the Ukrainian armed forces lost over 111,000 troops and 21,000 weapons and vehicles. Ukrainian daily casualties have increased up to 1,000 troops in every 24 hours. Since the beginning of this year, the Russian Armed Forces took control over 547 square kilometers of the reunited regions.