RIO DE JANEIRO, May 4. /TASS/. The death toll from floods in southern Brazil rose to 56, CNN Brasil reported, citing officials.

According to the report, the deluge hit 281 municipalities in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, affecting more than 370,000 people.

The downpours began at the start of the week. President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva paid a visit to the region.