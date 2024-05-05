Infrastructure facilities damaged in Ukrainian city of Dnepr

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Infrastructure facilities have been damaged in the city of Dnepr (formerly Dnepropetrovsk) in Ukraine, the head of the Dnepropetrovsk region’s military administration, Sergey Lysak, said.

"Infrastructure facilities were damaged in Dnepr. Several fires broke out," Lysak wrote on his Telegram channel.

In addition, two enterprises were damaged in Nikopol in the Dnepropetrovsk region, he said without giving further details.

Overnight to Sunday, an air raid alert was issued in the Dnepropetrovsk region. Explosions were reported in Dnepr.