NEW YORK, May 2. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces do not have the necessary infrastructure to take care of wounded troops or evacuate them from the battlefield, Douglas Macgregor, Col. (ret.), former adviser to the Secretary of Defense in the Trump administration, told the Our Country Our Choice show on YouTube.

"First of all, the infrastructure that you need for combat, what I mean by that is the supply and medical support and evacuation support that soldiers need is really non-existent on the Ukrainian side," Macgregor maintained. According to him, badly wounded people "are left on the battlefield to die," while some of them "have to pay sums of money to ambulance drivers to actually take them to some place where they can get care."

The ex-Pentagon adviser also noted the continued Russian advance on the front line. "The Russians are advancing and it seems only a matter of time until a complete collapse sets in," he said. Ukraine may cease to exist by the time "anything that we plan to send arrives," he added.

On April 9, Macgregor said that the failure of the US administration in the Ukrainian conflict had already disrupted the balance in Europe, strengthening Russia’s position. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that the West only prolongs the conflict by sending more weapons to Kiev and training Ukrainian troops which it insists cannot change the situation on the battlefield.