Putin stays in daily contact with Sergey Shoigu, Kremlin spokesman says

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu contact each other daily, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The Commander-in-Chief stays in constant contact with the Defense Minister within the special military operation. They contact each other daily," Peskov said.

However, he refrained from commenting on whether Putin and Shoigu discussed the arrest of Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov.

Ivanov was arrested by Moscow’s Basmanny Court. According to the court press office, Ivanov is charged with receiving a particularly large bribe during contract operations for the Defense Ministry. The court also arrested Ivanov’s acquaintance, charged with complicity in taking bribes.

Previously, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Vladimir Putin was informed about Ivanov’s apprehension. Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu was also notified about it. Ivanov has been serving as Deputy Defense Minister since May, 2016. His charges carry up to 15 years in prison, he denies all allegations.