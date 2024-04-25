Putin vows maximal predictability for doing business in Russia

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Conditions for doing and developing business in Russia will be as predictable as possible, President Vladimir Putin said at the congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

"We will support maximal predictability of conditions for doing and developing business. I am confident everyone has many questions on this topic but we will follow this path," the President said.

Putin ordered to expand the public finance planning level to cover six instead of three years.

"Government authorities will thus be able at federal, regional and local levels to plan projects of a wider scale and longer timeframe with huge investments and hence with a comprehensive effect for territories and sectors of the economy. And, certainly, contractors - the ones performing such projects will be able to do long-term planning of upgrade and expansion of their facilities, recruit and train specialists," the head of state stressed.