Azerbaijan’s president points to highest level of cooperation with Russia

BAKU, May 2. /TASS/. Baku and Moscow show the highest level of cooperation in resolving crucial issues, President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan said at a meeting with Konstantin Kosachev, deputy speaker of Russia’s Federation Council (upper house of parliament), and Leonid Kalashnikov, head of the State Duma (lower house of parliament) Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration, and Relations with Compatriots.

"President Ilham Aliyev stressed that as neighbors, Azerbaijan and Russia show the highest level of cooperation, mutual support and respect in resolving crucial issues on the bilateral and multilateral agenda," the Azerbaijani presidential press service said in a statement. Aliyev pointed out that "Russia plays a fundamental role in security issues not only in the region but also in a wider area." He highlighted progress in bilateral relations, adding that it was an important factor for the development of the South Caucasus.

Speaking of his recent visit to Russia, Aliyev stressed that it had been "very productive" and "once again demonstrated the strategic nature of allied relations" between the two countries.

"Tourism cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia was praised at the meeting as the number of Russian tourists visiting Azerbaijan is growing. A rise in the number of flights between various cities was described as a positive trend," the statement added. Aliev noted that it was possible to increase tourist inflow to Azerbaijan to pre-pandemic levels. According to the Azerbaijani State Tourism Agency, over 900,000 Russian tourists visited the country in 2019.

The parties also discussed humanitarian cooperation and exchanged views on the prospects for the North-South Transport Corridor.