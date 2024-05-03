Over 10,000 women killed in Gaza — UN agency

DUBAI, May 3. /TASS/. More than 10,000 women have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the Middle East conflict in October 2023, the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) reported.

"The war in Gaza continues to be a war on women. Over 10,000 women have been killed and more than 19,000 injured," the agency said in a statement posted on its X page.

According to the agency, "37 children lose their mother every single day." Women in Gaza, UNRWA said, face terrible living conditions. In addition, more than 150,000 pregnant women and nursing mothers have limited access to water and sanitary items.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 240 hostages, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians before the crisis, and has been delivering air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes have also been reported on the West Bank. On December 1, the Israeli army accused Hamas of violating the ceasefire that had been in place since November 24 and announced that it would resume fighting in Gaza. According to the latest figures from the Gaza Health Ministry, the Israeli military operation has brought the death toll in the enclave to 34,596, with 77,816 injured.