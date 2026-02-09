Russian and Tanzanian foreign ministers discuss expanding trade between two countries

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Tanzania’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Mahmoud Thabit Kombo who is in Moscow on a special mission, have discussed expansion of trade and economic cooperation and investment partnership between the two countries, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a press release on its website.

"The ministers discussed a wide range of issues related to the further strengthening of the traditionally friendly relations between Russia and Tanzania, with a special focus on expanding cooperation in trade, economic, and investment spheres," the ministry said.

"The importance of consistently advancing previously reached agreements was emphasized in the context of preparations for the third session of the Joint Intergovernmental Russian-Tanzanian Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, scheduled for May 2026," according to the press release.

In addition to that the parties noted their shared principled positions in support of a polycentric world order, as well as the principles of justice and equality in international affairs.

"They reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further deepen constructive cooperation and coordinate efforts on pressing global and regional issues within the framework of the United Nations and other multilateral formats," the ministry stressed.