Russia in talks with Cuba on assistance against US suffocating techniques — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. The ‘suffocating techniques’ being used by the United States on Cuba have caused multiple difficulties to the Latin American country, and Russia is currently negotiating potential ways out with its Cuban friends, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"True, what we call suffocating techniques being used by the United States have inflicted multiple difficulties on the country. We are negotiating with our Cuban friends to find potential solutions to these issues, at least to give what help we can," Peskov explained.

Cuba’s already complicated energy situation deteriorated after the US military seized Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on January 3. The Bolivarian Republic once was a major oil exporter to Cuba. On January 29, the United States signed an executive order making it possible for Washington to impose tariffs on goods from the countries providing oil to Cuba. The document also declared a state of emergency over an alleged threat from Cuba.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla strongly condemned the measures, saying they not only could make Cuba face "a total blockade of energy supplies" but also "violate all principles of international trade," creating "extreme life conditions" for the Cuban people.

Washington said it was negotiating the situation around the US energy blockade with Havana as it expressed hope that the two sides are close to reaching a deal.