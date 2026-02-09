L'Oreal registers six cosmetic trademarks in Russia — watchdog

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. L'Oreal has registered six cosmetics trademarks in Russia, a TASS correspondent found out.

The trademarks are Lancome, Pureology Professional Color Care, Alien, Re-Plasty Age Recovery, Mixa, and Essie.

The application to register the trademarks with the Federal Service for Intellectual Property (Rospatent) was filed from France in January-March 2025. The trademarks were not registered until January-February 2026. The exclusive rights expire between January and March 2035.

According to the agency's database, reviewed by TASS, the registration applications were submitted under Class No. 3 of the International Classification of Goods and Services (ICGS), which includes cosmetics. Specifically, these include perfumes and cosmetics for body, hair, skin, and nail care, as well as toiletries and hygiene products.

The French company L'Oreal announced it would suspend direct sales and investments in Russia in 2022.