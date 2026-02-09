Russia’s Supercam drones can detect unmanned craft, pirate boats — manufacturer

RIYADH, February 9. /TASS/. Russia’s Supercam drones can potentially be used to detect unmanned craft and pirate boats in Saudi Arabia and other coastal Middle Eastern countries, a spokesperson of the Unmanned Systems Group told TASS at the World Defense Show 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

"Saudi Arabia’s military and law enforcement agencies using the Supercam drone will be able to increase the detection range of surface targets by launching drones from the deck of ships for early detection of suspicious vessels, unmanned aerial vehicles, potential enemy boats, and pirate boats. To ensure maritime security, the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) can be used to covertly approach a vessel for a detailed inspection. The Supercam drone will transmit real-time video for a quick assessment of the number of people on deck and their weapons, minimizing risks to the crew," the company said.

Unmanned Systems representatives emphasized that its strategic plans include entering the Middle East market. "The Middle East is certainly a market Unmanned Systems Group is eager to enter, as our drones are designed to operate in hot weather conditions, as confirmed by operators in countries with very hot climates, where we have previously supplied our UAVs, as well as by tests during the Syrian campaign. In particular, in 2020, the Supercam UAV surveyed Palmyra to assess the damage to the UNESCO World Heritage site, to the order of the State Hermitage Museum. This demonstrates the capability of our drones to operate in the Middle East," they added.

The company noted that Saudi Arabia is a landlocked country the economy of which is based on the oil industry. "Oil sector companies are among the long-standing clients of the Unmanned Systems Group; our drones have more than a decade of experience in this field. Using Supercam for pipeline inspection saves time and money, as well as also eliminates potential threats to pilots’ lives, for example, during operations to search for leaks of methane – an explosive gas that, in high concentrations, can cause accidents and fires at oil and gas facilities," the company spokesperson said.

The exhibition is being held in Riyadh from February 8 to 12. Russia’s largest defense holdings are presenting their products at the event.