Israeli army reports detention of over 20 Palestinian radicals in West Bank

TEL AVIV, February 9. /TASS/. Israeli security forces conducted a series of raids in the West Bank, arresting more than 20 Palestinian radicals, the army press service reported.

According to the statement, "terrorists and wanted individuals" were apprehended. The detainees are suspected of illegally acquiring, storing, and trading weapons, manufacturing explosives, and planning attacks on Israeli military personnel.

"The IDF will continue to operate to thwart terrorism across Judea and Samaria (the Israeli name for the West Bank - TASS)," the press office said.