Russia’s Planshet-A artillery fire system draws interest of Riyadh defense show visitors

RIYADH, February 9. /TASS/. Russia’s Planshet-A artillery fire control system has drawn interest among visitors at the World Defense Show in Saudi Arabia, the High Precision Systems holding company (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) reported.

"The Planshet-A artillery fire control system on the Atlet chassis is attracting interest among World Defense Show 2026 visitors," the company said in a statement.

According to the holding company, the Planshet-A system mounted on an armored vehicle chassis is notable for its capability to operate with various weapons and can be adapted to meet specific customer specifications. "The system features an optimal price-performance ratio, making it attractive to buyers," representatives of High Precision Systems said. They added that the system can efficiently control artillery fire, including counter-battery warfare. It enhances the capability of self-propelled and towed artillery, as well as multiple launch rocket systems. The holding company added that the Planshet-A system is used for fire control of Russia’s advanced artillery systems.