NATO to launch Arctic Sentry mission within days — agency

LONDON, February 9. /TASS/. NATO plans to launch an Arctic Sentry mission in Greenland within days, Reuters reported, citing its sources.

According to the sources, a decision on this mission is expected to be made later this week, at a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels. This move, according to Reuters, is meant to boost NATO’s role in the region and "defuse tensions between US President Donald Trump and European allies over Greenland."

Der Spiegel reported on February 3 that NATO’S Allied Command Operations (ACO) in Europe, based in Belgium’s Mons, had started to plan the Arctic Sentry operation in Greenland. The idea of the mission emerged at the beginning of the year.